Müller shines in his 400th Bundesliga game, and Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg | german football

Thomas Müller took the field for the 400th time for the Bundesliga and celebrated with his usual class the expressive mark. With a goal and an assist, the German attacking midfielder led Bayern Munich in a 4-0 victory, in the opening of the 17th round of the competition. The match also featured another broken record from Lewandowski.

The German opened the scoring after six minutes of play, taking advantage of a rebound inside the area and swinging the net. The other two goals of the game came in the second stage. At 11, Müller received it from Sané and, with a light touch, put the ball in the head of Upamecano.

Müller has scored five goals and 13 assists in 17 Bundesliga games, eight goals and 15 assists all season. He is the biggest waiter for Bayern Munich and German football in 2021/22.

At 14 of the second stage, Sané hit a beautiful shot to make the third: 3-0. At 42, Musiala took advantage of a cross from the right and headed into the middle of the area, and Lewandowski hit a beautiful volley with the left-hander.

The top scorer scored his 19th goal in the current edition of the Bundesliga, the 43rd in 2021 in the competition. The Pole broke Gerd Müller’s record for most goals in the same year in the 49-year tournament.

Bayern reached 43 points and kept the lead in the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund comes next, with 34 points, and will face Hertha Berlin this Saturday. Wolfsburg appears only in 11th place, with 20 points.

The two teams will only return to the field in 2022. Bayern face Borussia Mönchengladbach on January 7th, and Wolfsburg visit Bochum on the 9th.