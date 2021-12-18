Multi-instrumentalist, Giuliano Eriston wins a spot in the Semifinal of ‘The Voice Brasil’; remember trajectory | 2021

There is no one who is not enchanted by the charisma and talent of Giuliano Eriston on the stage of The Voice Brazil there ! 🙌 The 24-year-old Ceara native won over the reality’s technicians and audience with a sweet and calm voice, and his ease in singing put him in evidence on the second night of Blind Auditions of the season.

Choosing the composition “The Individual’s Route“, in Djavan, the artist was given a standing ovation by Lulu Santos and IZA at the end of his number, and ended up deciding to stay on the singer’s team.

Giuliano Eriston sings ‘The Individual’s Route’

The coach, incidentally, made a point of congratulating Giuliano for his beautiful performance.

“Giuliano is the type of candidate that you see the presentation and say ‘I need him on my team!'”, he celebrated.

Already at the stage of battles, the singer – who also plays the guitar, guitar, cavaquinho, tambourine, mandolin, bass, flute and saxophone – dueled with Gustavo Boná in an interpretation of “I’m sorry Sertanejo“.

Giuliano Eriston and Gustavo Boná sing ‘Lamento Sertanejo’

Although Gustavo was chosen by Lulu at the time, Giuliano was saved by Michel Teló and, since then, he has been part of the backcountry team in the attraction.

In fact, he was chosen by the coach to face Raphael Brown, former participant of the Claudia team, at Battle of the Technicians! For the night, Eriston chose the classic “What is love?“, and drew praise in the competition.

Giuliano Eriston sings ‘What is Love?’

during the last night of live shows this thursday, 12/16, the singer dueled with eula and NYAH singing “to see the girls“, music that is hit in the voice of Marisa Montes, and was the public’s favorite with 41.36% of votes!

Giuliano Eriston sings ‘Para See the Girls’

Moved and not holding back tears, he commented on the decision during the program.

“I want to thank the support of all the people who worked on the vote, seeking to support me… I’m speechless!”

At the end of the participant’s entire trajectory, a curiosity: after yesterday’s episode, at live between Jeniffer Nascimento and the attraction’s technicians, it’s not that Carlinhos Brown shot that he thinks Giuliano looks like the painter and sculptor Romero Britto? 😂😂😂

Can you distinguish? Also think similar? 🔎

Giuliano Eriston was compared to Romero Britto by Carlinhos Brown, live on 'The Voice Brasil'

The singer has also been compared to other famous personalities on the networks, such as the sports commentator Walter Casagrande and the musician Renato Russo. Remember the web comments! 🧐

Now, Giuliano Eriston is preparing for the Semifinal of the dispute, and has the support of the public to continue in the attraction! Anyone who is a fan of this super talented voice raises their hand!