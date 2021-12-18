Navarro has a date to travel to SP for medical examinations at Palmeiras

Rafael Navarro with the Botafogo shirt. (Vítor Silva/Botafogo)

Striker Rafael Navarro should be confirmed as a reinforcement for Palmeiras next week. The player, who stood out in Botafogo’s champion campaign in Serie B, was due to arrive in São Paulo next Monday (20), but there was a change and he will land in São Paulo on Tuesday (21) to undergo medical tests at the Summer. The information is from journalist Venê Casagrande.

The athlete did not accept to renew with the team from Rio de Janeiro and, therefore, must get “free” to the Greatest National Champion, who will only have to pay for the fights for signing the contract. The bond discussed lasts for five years.

Navarro was the ace of Botafogo’s title in Serie B. He scored 15 goals and gave nine assists in the campaign. He scored his first professional goal against Palmeiras, still for the 2020 Brasileirão, in February 2021, in a 1-1 draw at Allianz Parque.

