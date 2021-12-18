NBA Night Has Curry’s New Show, Sleepy Lakers And Damian Lillard Inspired | nba

The turn from Friday to Saturday was a busy one in the NBA. As well as nine games in the round, the night saw a new show from Stephen Curry as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics away from home. Another inspired night was Damian Lillard. With 43 points, he led the Portland Trail Blazers to a 125-116 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

1 of 1 Stephen Curry once again shined — Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images Stephen Curry once again shined — Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

The almighty Los Angeles Lakers lived in a different situation. On a sleepy night, the team of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook was easy prey for Karl-Anthony Towns’ Minnesota Timberwolves, regent of the 110-92 victory. Check out the top 10 of the round and some facts of the night:

Check out the NBA Friday Night Top 10

Despite a 116-112 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Milwaukee Bucks played the most incredible move of the match. Closely marked by the opposing defense, Jrue Holiday sought the end line and shot almost from outside the court. The ball went over the backboard and made a beautiful effect before falling into the basket.

Curry goes dribbling and makes the basket

Top scorer of the Warriors victory with 30 points, Stephen Curry was demonic. In the most beautiful move of this Friday’s game, he dominated the ball in the middle of the court, dribbled two markers with a right to spin and made the basket.

One of the standouts of the New Orleans Pelicans victory, Brandon Ingram drove the Milwaukee Bucks defense wild. In one of the most beautiful moves of the match, he won the ball against two scorers and gave a beautiful assistance for Herbert Jones to score.

Robert Williams III Air Bridge

And who said that there was no airlift at night? In the match between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, Jaylen Brown sent Robert Williams III flying and sending the ball into the basket. Williams scored just seven points on the night but was the Celtics’ best rebound with 11 ground runs.

Damian Lillard’s Buried