Netflix launches this week (12/17/2021)

The year is coming to an end and another week has gone, with it, Netflix releases are also gradually debuting and completing their list of marathons for the break and holiday season. Although the platform has already released what hits the catalog in January, December still has two more weeks to make available all the content expected by subscribers, and this week was no different. So come with the Canaltech to know everything that’s new to streaming and get ready for the weekend.

Starting the list with a very different movie, 200 meters is a feature film about the Middle East directed by Palestinian filmmaker Ameen Nayfeh. In this film, a father who goes through a tired and exhausting routine between Palestine and Israel, crossing the border daily to work, one day receives the news that his son is hospitalized, doing everything to get to the hospital. However, just when his family needs him most, he is on the other side of the wall.

Leaving the drama a bit and heading for the comfort of romantic comedies, Wednesday was the day for productions from other studios to land on Netflix and one of the films that reached the catalog was the irresistible Suddenly 30. Escapism of the incorrigible romantics and the main representative of the 2000s in the subgenre friends to lovers, here we follow the story of Jenna Rink, who after a frustrating birthday, makes a wish: to skip her life to the part where she turns 30 and is successful. What she didn’t expect, however, is having to deal with the bad choices she’s made over time in the new reality.

Closing the cinematographic indications, it is clear that the traditional Christmas tip would not be missing, since two brand new films arrived in the collection this week. One of them is a christmas wife, which arrives directly from Nollywood to your home. When a mother makes a rather unusual Christmas wish, in addition to getting her reward, she unwittingly ends up causing fierce competition among her children.

Following the comfort tips for tough days, but now embarking on the series, there’s good news for fans of sitcoms: the sixth season of superstore just landed on streaming, so if you’ve devoured the previous five or are tired of rewatching The Office and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, this series is definitely for you. Following the daily life of a group of employees in a department store, superstore promises to warm the heart and get genuine laughs from every comedy series fan.

For The Office fans, Superstore is now complete on Netflix (Image: Press Release / NBC)

Speaking of new seasons, what’s not missing this week is news on the series shelves there on Netflix. the animation Fast & Furious – Asphalt Spies also just arrived with its sixth season episodes. In this animated series derived from the auto franchise, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom as he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league that serves as a front for a nefarious criminal organization who seeks to dominate the world.

To close with a flourish, the long-awaited second season of The Witcher is finally between us. There were many breaks in filming and production, but finally Geralt de Rívia’s adventures may have its continuation revealed to fans. Convinced of Yennefer’s death at the Battle of Sodden, the wizard takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows: Kaer Morhen, where he spent his childhood. But as kings, elves, humans and demons struggle for supremacy outside the walls of the continent, the girl faces a far greater danger: her own power.

These were just six tips separated with great affection by the team from Canaltech for you to enjoy your Netflix subscription in the best way and enjoy the weekend the way we like it: marathoning your favorite series and movies. However, the complete list with all the releases of the week can be found below.

