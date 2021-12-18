New Citroën C3 will have 10-inch multimedia

Yadunandan Singh

The New Citroën C3 arrives in 2022 as the new proposal of the French brand for the national market, bringing a style in accordance with European products and connectivity.

The entry-level compact of the double chevron will here have a 10-inch multimedia screen and connection with smartphone mirroring and voice commands.

Citroën doesn’t say it clearly, but we can wait for a 4G connection with Wi-Fi. Not much to say, not to open up all the news on the C3, Stellantis just reinforced that there are three cell attachment points on the panel.

Cristiano Gallo, Product Marketing Manager at Citroën in South America, says: “Everything we developed for this model was done with a functional objective, to have a modern, versatile vehicle with a competitive offer for our markets”.

Gallo adds: “All this with Citroën’s experience in providing well-being on board, internal space and comfort, brand values ​​that are fully connected with the main demands of our local consumers.”

With a size of around 4.00 m in length, the New C3 should also take advantage of the 1.6 16V engine from the former PSA, as well as use Fiat engines to complement its offer.

The new popular of the Parisian brand is much simpler in proposal than the Pulse, positioning itself below the latter in the Stellantis range.

Also made for India, the New C3 will team up with the C4 Cactus to greatly boost the brand’s sales, probably arriving at very competitive prices initially.

With production in Porto Real-RJ, the New Citroën C3 is part of the C-Cubed family and will also have a brother, the successor of the Aircross, who should also take the place of the Cactus.

Finally, there will be a third product which could be a mid-size sedan or Compass-sized coupe-style crossover. Everything seems to be the first…

