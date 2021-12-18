New FIA President May Punish Hamilton For Event Absence

The new FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, said that Lewis Hamilton “will not be forgiven” if he is found to have violated the rules of Formula 1 while away from the annual awards gala event. In the wake of the controversy over the safety car at the Abu Dhabi GP, the Brit and his boss, toto Wolff, preferred to miss the end-of-season meeting in Paris last Thursday (16).

The absence of the seven-time champion, as runner-up in the drivers’ championship, seems to be a violation of the sporting regulations of the category.

Article 6.6 of the rules states: “Those who finish first, second and third in the rankings must be present at the FIA’s annual awards ceremony.” One of Sulayem’s first responsibilities since taking over will be to judge whether or not Hamilton’s absence goes against the stipulations.

Speaking about the situation at his first official press conference in the presidency, Sulayem said: “At the end of the day, rules are rules.”

“So let’s look at where technical regulations exist to be employed and whether they violated it. Of course, we’ll also have to follow ours, but for now, that doesn’t stop us from making a champion feel good about the sport.”

“It’s easy and cheap to be nice to people, and also to motivate them, but definitely, if there is any violation, there will be no forgiveness.”

Mohammed bin Sulayem on the grid Photo by: Sam Bloxham

Sulayem said the critical point for the FIA ​​to understand is whether or not Hamilton breached the regulations, as he admitted that the world champion was “broken” by the events of the weekend.

Asked whether he really could rule out any “forgiveness,” Sulayem said, “It’s always there, but rules are rules. We look at them.”

“I always say: regulations don’t come out of nowhere, a human made them… and they can be improved and changed by humans. So they’re there for it.”

“I know Lewis is very sad about what happened and one word I would say is that he’s broke, but we have to look to see if there’s been any violations. [dizer por agora]. It’s only been a few hours since I’ve been president and I started giving answers without going back to the facts.”

If Hamilton is found guilty, he could face a financial penalty for his absence rather than any sporting sanction.

