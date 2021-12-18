New FIA President Talks About Hamilton Violating F1 Award Rules

Newly-elected FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Lewis Hamilton could expect a sanction if found guilty of violating Formula One sporting regulations for failing to attend the annual FIA gala.

Article 6.6 of the Formula 1 Sporting Regulations states that the top three in the drivers’ championship must attend the awards ceremony organized by the FIA.

But Hamilton, along with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, chose not to attend Thursday’s Paris event after Sunday’s controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas was present to receive his third-place trophy, but missed the press conference due to a flight delay, while the team’s chief engineer, James Allison, received the Builders’ trophy.

Hamilton was in Britain this week, receiving his Knight’s title at Windsor on Wednesday, while today (Friday) he attended Mercedes’ constructors’ title celebrations at the Brixworth and Brackley facilities.

Ben Sulayem succeeded Jean Todt as FIA president on Friday, and at his first press conference in his new role, he noted that the matter will be considered.

“First of all, as a driver, I’m thrilled, but ultimately rules are rules, so let’s look at what the technical rules require and how they should be applied,” he said.

“I always say about rules: Humans made them, they are not the Bible or any holy book, they can be improved and changed by humans, the rules are there to be improved. So actually, I know Lewis is very sad about what happened, and in a word I would say he’s broke.”

“But we have to check if there has been any violations, I can’t just, after just a few hours now as president, start giving answers without going back to the facts.”

Race Director Michael Masi’s determinations are being scrutinized, but Ben Sulayem has pointed out that he doesn’t want to ‘jump’ into any decision without a full investigation.”

“We’re going to have to really look into the matter, I’ve just been elected, I’m going to look into the matter,” said Ben Sulayem.

“Tomorrow I have a staff meeting and I will look at all the issues that might improve the FIA, or if there is a problem with that, but I would definitely not jump to conclusions, or make decisions without consulting my team,” he added.