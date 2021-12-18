New flu vaccine expected to arrive between February and March 2022; see how production works | Health

The vaccine against the new variant of the H3N2 influenza virus, Darwin, should arrive in Brazil in early 2022. The Butantan Institute, the largest producer of vaccines for influenza in the Southern Hemisphere, has already started preparing the viral banks to update the immunizing agent against this new variant, which has been causing outbreaks in the country.

Butantan produces 80 million doses of flu vaccines to meet the National Immunization Program (PNI), of the Ministry of Health. This year, the institute received a quality seal from the World Health Organization (WHO). This means that the flu vaccine is safe, has quality and can be sold all over the world.

Ricardo das Neves, production director at the Butantan Institute, explained to g1 how this production cycle works, what the phases are and also spoke about when the new vaccines will be available:

When will the new flu vaccine be available?

How does the flu vaccine work?

How are vaccines updated?

What are viral banks?

Why do we have annual flu vaccinations?

Ricardo das Neves believes that the forecast of production and release of batches should take place, in the best scenario, in the second half of February, beginning of March 2022. Butantan is currently producing the update of the B strain.

“We already produce 100% of H1N1. At this moment, we are producing API [Insumo Farmacêutico Ativo] from strain B. In January, we will start production at Darwin. Right now, we’re producing the viral banks to start the Darwin IFA.”

How the flu vaccine works

The director of Butantan explains that the vaccine produced by the institute is called trivalent, that is, it contains three strains. “The composition is always an H1N1 virus, a B virus and an H3N2 virus. Over time, these viruses mutate and, following WHO guidelines, we keep updating them” (see below how the update is done).

Quadrivalent vaccines, available on the private market, have four strains in their composition. “The difference is that the quadrivalent has an extra B strain. In the trivalent, we only have the B victoria. Butantan has been working on the development of the quadrivalent vaccine and it should come out in the next few years”, says the director.

However, he warns that the trivalent vaccine, available in the SUS, covers the influenza virus very well, as more than 90% of the B strain cases circulating in the country are from the victoria lineage. “The other strain has little relevance for next year.”

Update of vaccines

World Health Organization strain updates occur twice a year:

In February, with recommendations for the Northern Hemisphere

In September, with recommendations for the Southern Hemisphere (where Brazil is)

“The WHO gathers the data and assesses what happened in winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Generally, flu cases increase between late April and May until July and August. These data from the WHO will support the composition of the next recommendation, which takes place in September”, explains Ricardo das Neves. The same process takes place for the Northern Hemisphere, but in February.

Among the WHO recommendations for the coming year is the Darwin lineage. Ricardo explains that Butantan is still producing the immunizing agent against the new variant.

What are viral banks?

“Viral banks are the seeds to produce Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (IFA)”, says das Neves. The API is the raw material for the production of any vaccine.

The director explains that Butantan receives a very small volume from the WHO reference laboratories, a sample of the virus, and that scientists amplify this virus to start production.

Why do we have annual flu vaccinations?

Influenza vaccines do not create long-term memory, explained the director of production at Butantan. In addition, there is an update of strains every year. “The effectiveness decreases when there is a mutation in the virus, but it still protects. The mutations are relevant, but the viruses are still related, as if they were cousins. The production decreases, but it still exists.”

About the outbreaks of influenza registered in Brazil, Ricardo recalls that it is natural that the protection of the vaccine decreases a little after five, six months (the vaccination campaign in the country started in April). However, demand for the flu vaccine this year was lower as many people prioritized vaccination against Covid-19.