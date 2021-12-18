New game under development, players will be able to sell assets on an open market

After releasing an indirect presentation trailer for FIFA and eFootball, the developers of GOALS showed more details about the new football game. Still teasing other games of the genre, the game’s official website published articles talking about the 11×11 mode and negotiable NFTs.

In the text, Kurt Fenech, Game Designer at GOALS talks about “making the perfect football game”, highlighting the delays, the lack of significant updates over the years and the monopolization of future competitors.

Revealing that the matches will last about 12 minutes, the Game Designer also says that the game will not benefit players who are left in the boom, limiting this practice.

“When it comes to game modes, our mission is to ensure that all modes have the perfect balance of fun, engaging, competitive and rewarding. In order to enhance the social aspect of the game by providing the user with the ability to play in a variety of ways from options ranging from 1v1 solo to controlling only one player in modes “5 on each side” and 11v11″, revealed Fenech.

Apparently, the 11×11 mode will work the same as FIFA Pro Clubs, which features players who individually control each athlete.

If you haven’t seen the new game announcement trailer, check it out below:



GOALS will trade in NFTs

Another novelty announced through a article written by Game Designer Frans Perers reveals that in GOALS, players can win virtual assets (NFTs) and trade on open markets for real money.

“When using NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), the rightful owners of all digital assets can always be verified due to the ability to roll back the creation of the assets in the blockchain and all transactions in them,” concluded Perers.

Are you a fan of football games? Do you think the new game of the genre will fulfill all the promises that have been released so far?

