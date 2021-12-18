new Tiggo 7 Pro goes on top of Compass and Corolla Cross

The medium SUV segment was the most popular in 2021, with the debuts of the renewed Jeep Compass and the unpublished Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Taos. Because these are the three rivals that the Chaoa Chery challenges from this month with the Tiggo 7 Pro, at the price of R$179,990. After three years in Brazil, the SUV of the Chinese brand has just gained a new generation.

The Tiggo 7 was completely changed inside and out, and received adjustments from Brazilian engineering, especially in the suspension, which was redesigned and has an independent system on the two axles, with multiple arms at the rear. The mechanics are also new, and come face to face with rivals. In place of the 1.5 turbo engine with 150 hp and 21.4 mkgf, comes the new 1.6 turbo GDI gasoline engine, which generates 187 hp of power and a torque of 28 mkgf at 2000 rpm.

Along with the new engine, the Tiggo 7 Pro gets a new dual-clutch gearbox and seven gears (there were six). With this set, Caoa Chery announces acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. In other words, it is faster than Compass, Corolla Cross and Taos. Inmetro consumption is reasonable: 9.9 km/l in the city and an average of 11.7 km/l on the road.

elegant lines

One of the key features of the new Tiggo 7 Pro is its design. Although it is something subjective, the look is modern and elegant, and does not go unnoticed. The front has the new web grille that makes the Caoa Chery logo float. The narrow, slightly slanted headlamps connect to the grille, and the bumper brings in daytime and fog lights. Lighting is Full LEDs.

With this new grille and headlamps positioned higher than before, the Tiggo 7 Pro appears to have a taller front. This feeling is enhanced by the sharply creased wheel housings that make the SUV look bigger than before, even though its dimensions are almost unchanged. The rear has the headlamps connected by a bar and resembles the larger SUV Tiggo 8.

Inside, Caoa Chery clearly sought to refine its average SUV, which arrives in a unique and very complete version. Finishing materials are richer and tasteful, without exaggeration. The panel, for example, has the center covered with leather with topstitching, while the top is all rubberized and soft to the touch.

Disclosure/Caoa Cherry

The design, in this case, is almost the same as the Tiggo 8, with two screens at the top, and a wide center console between the seats. The steering wheel is the same, with a straight base and several buttons, and behind it is a large, customizable color display for the instrument panel. Multimedia in widescreen format has 12.3 inches and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems.

a lot of content

For the promotional price of launch (BRL 179,990), the Tiggo 7 Pro comes full of technologies to try to hook customers of rivals. The list starts with six airbags, electric front seats with lumbar support for the driver, a key to start the engine and the air conditioning remotely, an electric trunk lid and a panoramic sunroof.

The SUV also comes with a blind spot monitor that alerts even those taking the back seat, with an LED next to the door handles. In addition, it has side and rear traffic alert, as well as a 360º camera that shows all the surroundings in the multimedia. Finally, it comes with a wireless cell phone charger and has ambient lighting in various colors.

The Tiggo 7 Pro only owes the advanced active security features of the ADAS package from Bosch. It has no automatic emergency braking, no adaptive cruise control or lane-staying assistant, for example. But Caoa Chery guarantees that it is in the final stretch of calibration of these systems, which will debut in the brand’s cars in 2022.

Disclosure/Caoa Cherry

First impressions

Our first contact with the Tiggo 7 Pro was, in a way, enough to show some of its strengths. Certainly the biggest one is the new 1.6 turbo GDI engine with direct gasoline injection. There are 187 hp of power and an interesting torque of 28 mkgf available at low revs. Thus, the SUV accelerates with aplomb, delivering a pleasant drive.

The dual-clutch seven-speed gearbox, which is also new, showed quality, with dynamic shifts and low engine noise at cruising speed. With this set, the Tiggo 7 Pro arrives with performance numbers to face the opponents. At the wheel, he seems to have the breath of a mother-in-law, even in Eco mode.

Continues after the ad

Disclosure/Caoa Cherry

An odd detail that caught the attention was the large interior mirror. As the lookout glass is narrow, the image looks distorted. The two-zone air conditioner’s touch-sensitive controls are also a little awkward at first. The Joystick shift lever adds a touch of class, along with the electronic parking brake with Auto Hold.

On the move, Caoa Chery’s mid-range SUV revealed a pleasing suspension adjustment. The Brazilian engineering team made several modifications and practically redesigned the spring and damper assemblies. On the road, he seemed to balance softness well with dynamic balance, appearing secure in curves despite being tall.

Worth the purchase?

For a launch price of R$179,990, the new Tiggo 7 Pro arrives with a lot of content. Although it is only gasoline and not flex, the new 1.6 turbo engine showed strong performance, especially in Sport mode. The design is modern and imposing, with 18-inch alloy wheels. And the cabin is ample in space, with a trunk that is 475 liters.

If you consider the price and the set, the Tiggo 7 Pro is up against its rivals. It owes few features, such as the ADAS package and on-board internet with connected services, something that the leader Jeep Compass already offers. However, the Caoa Chery arrives as the fastest SUV of this class. And with a more elaborate finish than some competitors.

Jornal do Carro is on Youtube

Exclusive offer



Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X PRO See now