New York again has cancellations and new restrictions amid rising Covid cases

(Bloomberg) – New York City appears to be no match for the convergence of the delta and omicron variants, despite having some of the toughest restrictions against Covid-19 and the highest vaccination rates in the US.

Just as the city was getting more crowded and empty offices were starting to thin out, an upheaval made people nervous again. New cases of the virus have been at a peak since January.

Companies are asking workers to stay at home, classrooms are closing and testing posts have long lines.

Broadway shows and restaurants are also closing as staff shortages and Covid outbreaks surge across town at the busiest time of year for tourism.

“We’ve never seen this in New York,” said Jay Varma, public health adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio, on Twitter. “Positive tests doubling in three days.”

In fact, 7.8% of the city’s cases had positive results on December 12, compared to 3.9% on December 9, according to city data.

Many of these cases are mild and hospitalizations and deaths are far from the level seen in the first days of the pandemic. But hospitalizations are also rising rapidly and have more than doubled since the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Just a few weeks ago, delta represented nearly every case sequenced in the New York area.

But omicron, which appears to be much more communicable than previous variants, has quickly grown to represent 13 percent of the region’s cases, according to an estimate by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

De Blasio, who already required vaccinations to enter restaurants and tourist attractions and made them mandatory for city workers, is now expanding the order to private companies from Dec. 27.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has begun demanding masks in all enclosed public places that do not require proof of Covid-19 vaccinations and has asked for another million tests to send to communities in need.

New York State reported 18,276 new Covid cases as of Dec. 15 – the third highest number on record – including 8,318 in New York City.

The impact is seen in the city’s public schools, the largest US system with nearly a million students. Between the beginning of classes and the end of November, there were three school closures and around 2,500 classroom closures, according to data from the city’s Education Department. The city has closed six entire schools and 4,200 classrooms.

Jefferies Financial Group, Citigroup and the Bank of Montreal told employees to work from home. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has begun requiring vaccines upon entry to its Manhattan headquarters and has moved its annual January health conference to the online model.

Broadway, which was closed for 18 months and only reopened in September, canceled several shows this week because of Covid-19 cases, including “Hamilton”, “Tina” and “Mrs. Doubtfire”.

