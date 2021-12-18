Next Bully could end up being a remaster like GTA Trilogy

Leakers don’t decide on the information closer to the real

Did you like what you saw in GTA Trilogy – Definitive Edition? It could be that the next game in the Bully franchise is something like that. In recent days, leakers have been getting into a clash over what may be developing in relation to the next Bully. Tom Henderson, who has appeared here several times, says he is “actually more confident than yesterday that something is happening with the Bully franchise.”

The clash I mentioned is that while one says he knows something is up with the Bully franchise, another says he “doesn’t believe in a sequel” and has his doubts. this other is Chris Klippel, founder of Rockstar Mag. He says that no Bullys are being developed with RAGE, Rockstar’s proprietary graphics engine.

“To be honest, I’m being asked 24 hours a day with lots of emails, texts and calls. I was clearly told that no Bullys made with Rockstar RAGE are in development. So I don’t believe in a sequel (it would be crazy to see one). Bully 2 without RAGE)”, comments Chris Klippel.



He raises the “Definitive Edition hypothesis with Unreal Engine 4 made by Rockstar Dundee”. The developer who used to be called Ruffian Games was responsible for games in the Crackdown franchise (2 and 3). “But I think there’s a LOT of confusion right now and I’m afraid everyone might be disappointed in the end,” says Klippel.

ben turpin, a content producer focusing on Rockstar games, says Rockstar Mag has already contacted its sources inside the developer, who denied the rumors. Of course something like that would be said, no studio would reveal their game that way. “I’m not sure what to believe, even with all that, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rockstar Dundee were doing something with the game,” comments Turpin.

The conversation moves on and Chris Klippel says that Rockstar presented a playable demo of the new Bully before TGA, the game should have been announced at the event, but someone from Game Informer leaked the information and several journalists and retailers signed an NDA with Rockstar . Klippel even comments that just because he played a demo doesn’t mean it will be out soon. He cites examples from Red Dead Redemption and LA Noire, both of whom had five years between the first demo available to the press and official release.



It’s a lot said/not said and it could be that some really new Bully is coming, be it new game or remaster, or it could be nothing. We continue to follow the conversations about this.

Via: Gamerant