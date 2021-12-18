Next chapter, Saturday, December 18 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo, which airs this Saturday (18):

Ravi uses his termination money to post Adel’s bail. Barbara fears that Janine will tell Christian/Renato the truth. Felipe and Julia exchange confidences. Lara suspects that Noca has some interest in marrying Napoleon.

Antônia learns from Janine that the contest’s winning text is her authorship. Alípio shows a photo to Christian/Renato, who notices that Elenice and her fiance are in Barbara’s mother’s penthouse. Elenice blackmails Christian/Renato.

Santiago announces that the Redentor press conference will be given by Christian/Renato, leaving Túlio upset. Barbara shows Nicole the message Antonia left, saying that she will look for the organization of the contest. Nicole advises Barbara to tell the truth. Upon arriving at Redentor, Christian/Renato sees Túlio lying on the ground and hesitates to help his rival.

