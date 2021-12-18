NFL postpones week 15 games after COVID outbreak on teams; see the calendar

Times have been affected by the rising wave of COVID in the United States

According to Adam Schefter, reporter for ESPN North American, the NFL opted to postpone some matches from week 15, which started on Thursday.

See the best of NFL and college football on Disney channels and ESPN on Star+.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The first game confirmed as postponed was the duel between Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, which would take place on Saturday and moved to Monday, at 7 pm (Brasilia), preceding Monday Night Football between Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, at 23:20 (Brasilia).

As of Tuesday, the Browns had 24 infected players, including 12 starters. According to Schefter, the League received pressure to postpone the matches.

the duels between Los Angeles Rams x Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles x Washington, which would take place on Sunday, were also postponed, but to Tuesday, at 9 pm (Brasilia), due to cases of COVID.

Watch the broadcasts for week 15 of the NFL season (Brasilia time):

Saturday, 22:20

Colts x Patriots-Star+ and ESPN

Sunday 3pm

Steelers x Titans – Star+ and ESPN

Giants x Cowboys – Fox Sports

Sunday, 18:25

Ravens x Packers – Star+ and ESPN

Sunday, 22:20

Buccaneers x Saints – Star+ and ESPN

Monday 19h

browns x Raiders-Star+ and ESPN

Monday, 22:15

Bears x Vikings – Star+ , ESPN*

Tuesday, 9pm

Rams x Seahawks – ESPN 2