North Korea reportedly executed seven people for accessing K-pop content

posted on 12/17/2021 6:46 PM



(credit: Playback/SM Entertainment)

North Korea has been accused of having executed at least seven people who were caught listening to, watching or distributing K-pop content. Information is from the report of the human rights group Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG).

The newspaper The New York Times was the one who had access to the document in which the group says it has interviewed 683 North Korean defectors since 2015. The idea is to map places where people were victims of public executions sanctioned by the state.

According to the report, at least seven people were publicly executed in North Korea after being caught consuming or distributing K-pop content. The document also points out that six of these alleged cases took place between 2012 and 2014 and the “families of the executed were forced to watch”.

The report of The New York Times says that, in addition to K-pop, other audiovisual materials coming from South Korea, such as K-dramas and movies, are also banned and those who consume them are similarly executed.