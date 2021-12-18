Nubank launches calculator to help control finances; check out

Fintech Nubank has launched an automated online service that aims to help the community that is in debt, but has no idea how to start organizing to get out of the red.

Launched today (17), Debt Calculator is a web application that runs directly in the browser for PC and mobile devices. The novelty works both for those who are a client of the bank and for those who do not have any relationship with the institution.

Are you curious? Access the service here.

The home page of the online program.Source: Nubank

Based on simple questions, such as what is your income, what is the amount of debt and what is your short-term goal, the calculator presents possible solutions and some advice. The service is just a first step, but it can help you get a measure of your savings.

How to Use Nubank Debt Calculator

After accessing the service page, scroll down to the calculator and click “Start Here”. Then answer the questions on the screen as accurately as possible so that the calculation is more correct.

Some of the service issues.Source: Nubank

At the end of the process, the app gives some advice, such as setting aside a maximum of 15% of your average monthly income to pay off debts and not compromise other expenses.

The advice also involves organizing tips.Source: Nubank

If you are a Nubank customer and have debts with the bank, you can click on a shortcut to verify the problem with the institution. The service even offers an integration with Google Calendar for you to set a monthly date to pay off debts without fail.