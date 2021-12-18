Nubank launches ‘Debt Calculator’ to help with finance

THE Nubank launched this Friday, 17, a tool to help consumers who suffer from debt and want to start organizing their finances. THE debt calculator is available completely free of charge to account holders and non-account holders of the digital bank.

The web application works on desktop browser as well as mobile devices. To use the service, just answer the questions that will appear on the screen as accurately as possible.

The questions seek a better understanding of the user’s real financial situation. They cover topics such as monthly income, the amount of accumulated debt and short-term goals. After gathering the answers, the calculator displays possible solutions and suggestions.

Step by step to use

Nubank’s debt calculator is located at the bottom of this page. Just click “Start Here” and answer all questions truthfully.

Set aside up to 15% of your average monthly income to pay debts and not create other expenses are among the advice offered by the tool. In addition, for those who have debts with their own digital bank, a shortcut is released to verify details about the problem.

Another function of the calculator is the integration with Google Calendar so that consumers can set a monthly date to pay all their bills. With this new feature, it’s easier to start 2022 with organized finances.