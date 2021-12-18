Nubank stock is a very risky bet, warns BTG – Money Times

THE Nubank (NAKED; NUBR33) has just about everything a fintech could want: a beloved brand, millions of engaged customers, an aspiring founder and an incredible limit table.

But the timing of a bad macroeconomic scenario and the very high price makes investing in its shares a “very risky bet”, says the BTG Pactual in a report sent to customers and obtained by the Money Times. With a market value of US$46 billion, it is already the most valuable financial institution in Brazil.

Analysts rated the recommendation as “neutral”. The target price of US$ 10 barely opens up potential for appreciation, given that the shares on the NYSE are already trading around this level.

“Nu still looks much more like a bank than a software”, understand analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpiguel and Thiago Paura.

They point out that banks have capital needs and default costs as they grow, and given Brazil’s macro deterioration, being prudent in 2022 may be the right strategy.

“But does a very high valuation accept the need for prudence in relation to growth in the next year?”, analysts ponder.

In BTG’s calculations, for Nubank to justify a $46 billion valuation, it would need a return on equity (ROE) of approximately 30% over six years.

For comparative purposes, Itaú has a 20% ROE, but with the retail division having already come close to 30% – the level that Nubank would need.

“We remember that 2023 is the first profitable year in our estimates, but it’s hard to know exactly how profitable it could be, or timing, especially since we weren’t able to talk to management,” they point out.