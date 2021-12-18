Oil targets US$ 100 until 2023 with duel between inflation and Covid

Oil Production: Positive Scenario for Commodities (Carolyn Cole / Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) — Oil at $100 a barrel was considered inevitable not long ago, as Wall Street strategists predicted a commodity supercycle. And the forecast is still standing, even with the advance of the omicron variant and the increase in Covid cases.

Goldman Sachs said that with record demand, oil could be priced at $100 in 2023. The bank believes fears about the omicron are overblown as governments must fight the new variant with more tests than it does. with lockdowns.

Forecasts for Brent oil quoted in dollars in 2023, based on inflation estimates and the effect on the dollar, already pointed to a barrel close to that level. In October, it was just US$7.04 for the dollar quotation to reach US$100 in 2023.

The market saw this movement just a few years ago. In 2011, Brent crude rose to $126 a barrel and stayed above $100 for the next three years, as the Arab Spring spread across North Africa and impacted oil-producing countries like OPEC+ member Libya.

Demand slowed in 2014 as China’s economy slowed and the shale gas boom in the United States increased supply at a very fast pace. The result was a drop of more than 70% in the price of oil that lasted until 2016, when the market found a new balance. Two years of global growth followed, until the start of the US-China trade war in mid-2018.

This scenario is similar to the current one. The global economy is recovering from restrictions to fight the Covid pandemic last year. $100 oil was seen as inevitable due to OPEC+’s hesitation to get more barrels to market and more fiscally responsible US producers with less drilling and borrowing.

In the long term, there is demand on the horizon, as even struggling airlines predict that travel will return to 2019 levels by 2023. The global coordinated sale of reservations would be helpful in lowering pump prices for American consumers, but it is considered a short-term solution.

The increase in oil prices due to pent-up demand has been one of the main drivers of inflation. But it also works in another way. Inflation has an effect on the value of the dollar, the currency in which oil contracts are quoted. As the dollar appreciates, influenced by rising bond yields and expectations of three US interest rate hikes in 2022, $100 oil could come faster than expected.

