Ômicron is already in nearly 90 countries and is spreading faster than delta, says WHO | World

The World Health Organization (WHO) said this Saturday (18) that the omicron variant of the new coronavirus is already present in nearly 90 countries and that it spreads faster than delta: the number of cases is doubling in the range of just 1.5 to three days.

Omicron is also spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of immunization among the population. But, according to the WHO, it remains unclear whether this is due to the virus’s ability to evade immunity, its inherent increase in transmissibility, or a combination of both.

WHO designated omicron as a strain of concern on November 26, shortly after it was first detected, and there are still many questions open about it, including the severity of the covid-19 generated.

“There are still limited data on the clinical severity of omicrons,” said WHO. “More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination or pre-existing immunity.”

“There is still limited data available, and no peer-reviewed (scientific) evidence on vaccine efficacy or efficacy to date for omicron.”

WHO warned that with cases rising so quickly, hospitals could be overwhelmed.

Last week, US drugmaker Pfizer announced that recent clinical studies confirmed that its experimental covid-19 pill, called Paxlovid, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death from the disease in adults by nearly 90% and also works against microns. .

“This news provides further corroboration that our oral antiviral candidate, if authorized or approved, could have a significant impact on the lives of many,” said Pfizer Executive Director Albert Bourla, noting that the new drug could “save lives “.

“This news provides another potentially powerful tool in our fight against the virus, including the omicron variant,” commented US President Joe Biden.

Also this week, a large-scale study released in South Africa indicated that two doses of Pfizer-Biontech’s covid-19 vaccine offer only 33% protection against an infection with the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, but 70 % against hospitalizations. Scientists rated the result encouraging, though it represented less protection than offered against other variants.