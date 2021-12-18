On CNN Alta: The Witcher Cast Talks About Season Two of the Series

The second season of the worldwide phenomenon “The Witcher” arrives this Friday (17) at Netflix . Although Geralt (Henry Cavill) follow as the main narrator, the new episodes now have a protagonist who contributes to the construction of a more intriguing story, as well as provoking the monosyllabic character of Cavill for more interactions.

Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) takes care of the season as a whole, entering all possible worlds explored by the franchise.

In an interview with In High CNN, Mari Palma, the actress Freya Allan talks about the pressure of playing such an important character, being just 20 years old. “When I got the part, I think I was so excited about everything that I didn’t have a lot of time to think about this outside pressure. I think I actually pushed myself because I wanted to be able to do certain things, so I think it was less about the rest of the world and more about myself,” reveals the actress.

“It was a lot of fun and I was obsessed with it. See, if you want to know how I trained, I was almost identical to Ciri. I wanted to do more than I was given, I wanted to improve my scenes, you know? There were moments of frustration because I’m a perfectionist, but yes, I always wanted to do the next thing, and the next, and the next, I wanted to keep doing the hard and challenging myself. So yeah, it was really easy to explore that for Ciri, because we’re pretty much the same in that regard,” added Freya, on the more physical challenges her character faces this season.

Mari Palma also interviewed two other actresses whose characters are important in the series, especially this season: Anya Chalotra and Mimi Ndiweni. Anya, who plays Yennefer, commented on the importance of having more and more women in powerful, prominent roles.

“In fantasy series, or in the fantasy genre, we usually have men dominating them or led by men. So it’s really amazing to have a script that caters to the complexity of every human being, and especially for me, and for Mimi, Anna, Freya and MyAnna, all those amazing women in ‘The Witcher’ have a chance to expound so much about these characters. , we can see them behind closed doors, we can see why they make the decisions they do, why they have this position in the world as powerful people. It’s all a scam or not, you know? There are so many things that writing has given the female characters.”

