On loan from Corinthians, Sornoza receives death threats after provocation in Ecuador

On loan by Corinthians to Independiente del Valle, midfielder Júnior Sornoza was involved in great controversy recently, after securing the title of Ecuadorian champion. Because of a provocative celebration that came out on social media, he and his family even received death threats.

One of the highlights of the match, Sornoza was recorded in the dressing room imitating the celebration of the opponent’s midfielder, Joao Rojas, who passes his hand around his mouth and moves his shoulder – see the end of the article – in honor of Sebá Rodríguez, teammate. “maricon, son of a…”, says the ex-Corinthian after the provocation.

The video soon gained social media and, although there was no name in Sornoza’s words, it was clear that the target was Rojas. And then the problems started beyond the field for the player.

“I want to make public the threats that have been made to me and my family since Sunday night. Threats that do not stop and of which the police are already aware. And I must say that it will be the full responsibility of the fans of this team ( Emelec) if something happens to us,” wrote Liceth Casanova, the player’s wife.

“You had better apologize for the provocation so that your daughter doesn’t suffer the consequences,” says one of the messages, accompanied by a photo of a gun (see below). In another, the anonymous person sends an address and says he is going to “burn the house” of the family.

The issue became even more fashionable because Rojas went on a television program two days after the duel and complained about the provocations, citing, in addition to Sornoza, two other younger players who recorded the images and laughed at what happened. The Corinthians athlete, however, was by far the one who suffered the harshest criticism.

“I’ve never had an argument with him. Sad because it affects a whole community, even though I’m straight. We follow each other on Instagram, we play together in the national team, so that impressed me quite negatively. For him, I wear a white glove (peace), because another glove he couldn’t handle,” Rojas told Directv.

Amidst the controversy and the reaction of the Emelec fans, Sornoza is now waiting for the definition of his future. He has another year on his contract with Timão and is likely to be on loan for the fourth time – he has already been at LDU and Tijuana before making a deal with Independiente del Valle.

Shortly after the article was published, the athlete’s manager, Bernardo Escansette, responded to a demand from my helm regretting what happened. “Internet turned into a lawless land. A curse, threat. It is regrettable and sad this kind of situation. The family is under police protection. From a “possible” provocation, I say this because Sornoza never mentioned the athlete João Rojas from Emelec”, he said, before closing.

“Nothing justifies the attacks that Sornoza and his family are receiving. Sornoza and Rojas have known each other since they were small. A lot happens in the field, the locker room and it stays around. You shouldn’t transfer out, because the crowd, or better, some criminals don’t understand and go to threats,” he concluded.

