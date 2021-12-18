“On the way to Barcelona”, says TV

With Leila Pereira now officially as president of palm trees, there is an even greater expectation for new features in the cast, especially with big names, who can arrive and add even more value and help in the long-awaited Club World Cup. The team led by Abel Ferreira he has good parts, but he knows he still needs more.

The CPF of the new representative was released during the inauguration ceremony and generated a wave of bank transfers from fans in its pix, which has the document number as a code. The intention of the people from Palmeiras is to help directly in the search for a 9 shirt., which is the main wish right now in the transfer window.

Among the 2 requests made, one of them seems to be further away from Palestra. Requested by the fans and target of Boca Juniors and Corinthians, forward Cavani is on his way to Barcelona. According to information from “TyC Sports”, Argentine channel, the Uruguayan of Manchester United chose the Spanish club to be his new home from January.

As found by Gerard Romero, a Spanish journalist, the team led by Xavi offered a one-and-a-half year contract, plus €3.5 million in salary, plus €1 million in variables, in the first 6 months. In season 2022/23, the salary would be 4 million euros plus 1.5 million in bonuses.

Currently 34 years old, the gringo has played only eight matches in the 2021/22 season so far and has scored only one goal in England. Thereby, the country’s press began to consider his departure midway through the season, in January, and Barcelona emerged as an option precisely because of their problems with the center forward position in the current squad., which increased with the retirement of Aguero.