Outbreak of flu syndrome fills health units in Porto Seguro

Jenni Smith 2 mins ago Health Comments Off on Outbreak of flu syndrome fills health units in Porto Seguro 0 Views

Porto Seguro is facing an outbreak of flu-like illness, which has caused a fourfold increase in demand for care at health centers and at the Emergency Care Units (UPA). Faced with the insufficient number of doctors to meet the demand above capacity, the health units in the city are crowded, causing inconvenience and a lot of complaints from the population.

In a video released Friday (17) on social networks, Mayor Jânio Natal asked the residents to understand at this time. According to him, this flu syndrome is causing the demand for care to increase by 400% compared to the normal volume.

City health units are crowded, causing inconvenience and a lot of complaints

CROWDED UPAS AND LACK OF DOCTORS – Jânio mentioned as an example some places where this increase is evident. At the UPA in Baianão, which received 80 to 100 patients a day, 466 people were seen last Thursday (16), he said. At the Arraial d’Ajuda UPA, which normally served 50 to 60 people a day, it is receiving around 150 patients. In Trancoso, the daily demand of 20 to 30 consultations increased to approximately 110. “Therefore, it is far above our service capacity, given the number of doctors we have available”, he pointed out.

The mayor explained that he no longer hires doctors because there is a lack of professionals in the area available to be hired, a problem that exists throughout the country.

According to Jânio, most cases of patients who arrive at health facilities are flu, but whoever shows symptoms should take the test to rule out if it is not Covid-19.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

TJ determines that Unimed Cuiabá guarantee treatment for people with cancer in a clinic in Cuiabá

(Photo: Illustration/Web) Unimed Cuiabá must guarantee customers who have signed a contract with the health …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved