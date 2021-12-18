Outbreak of flu syndrome fills health units in Porto Seguro

Porto Seguro is facing an outbreak of flu-like illness, which has caused a fourfold increase in demand for care at health centers and at the Emergency Care Units (UPA). Faced with the insufficient number of doctors to meet the demand above capacity, the health units in the city are crowded, causing inconvenience and a lot of complaints from the population.

In a video released Friday (17) on social networks, Mayor Jânio Natal asked the residents to understand at this time. According to him, this flu syndrome is causing the demand for care to increase by 400% compared to the normal volume.

CROWDED UPAS AND LACK OF DOCTORS – Jânio mentioned as an example some places where this increase is evident. At the UPA in Baianão, which received 80 to 100 patients a day, 466 people were seen last Thursday (16), he said. At the Arraial d’Ajuda UPA, which normally served 50 to 60 people a day, it is receiving around 150 patients. In Trancoso, the daily demand of 20 to 30 consultations increased to approximately 110. “Therefore, it is far above our service capacity, given the number of doctors we have available”, he pointed out.

The mayor explained that he no longer hires doctors because there is a lack of professionals in the area available to be hired, a problem that exists throughout the country.

According to Jânio, most cases of patients who arrive at health facilities are flu, but whoever shows symptoms should take the test to rule out if it is not Covid-19.