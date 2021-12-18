Overdose and Crime Deaths Cause San Francisco Mayor Declaring City Emergency – International

SÃO FRANCISCO – The Mayor of San Francisco (California), London Breed, broke this Friday, 17, abruptly with the liberal conventions that guided his city for decades, declaring a state of emergency in a region taken by crimes. The center district was affected by a severe increase in overdoses for drug use.

The mayor’s announcement came just days after she emphasized the need for police to clean up what she described as “nasty streets.” She held a press conference at city hall, steps away from where drug dealers openly sell fentanyl and methamphetamines. “We are in a crisis and we need to respond accordingly. Many people are dying in this city, many people are scattered on our streets,” he declared.

The neighborhood, Tenderloin, has been ground zero for drug trafficking, drug overdose deaths and homelessness for years. But Breed said in an interview that she has reached her limit in recent weeks after meeting families with children who live in the neighborhood, many of them Latino, Arab and Chinese immigrants, who said they felt constantly threatened.

His surprisingly forceful actions and language in describing the streets of San Francisco were a marked change in tone and politics in a city whose downtown is divided between homeless camps and outdoor drug use. Elected a Liberal Democrat, she spoke this week about “a reign of criminals,” littering littered neighborhoods filled with “stool and urine” and high-end shoplifting what she called mass looting events.

The announcement of a state of emergency specifically targeted the city’s drug overdose crisis: last year there were twice as many deaths from drug overdose as from coronaviruses. But Friday’s announcement is part of a broader and more aggressive effort to crack down on drug trafficking and improve conditions in the city. In practical terms, Breed said the city would no longer tolerate illicit drug users on the streets — giving them the choice of treatment or prison.

Earlier this week, Breed acknowledged that many of his progressive constituencies would criticize his efforts. “(But) We can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result.” She said San Francisco is a compassionate city that prides itself on having a second chance. “But we are not a city where anything goes,” she said.

Conditions in San Francisco have nationally fueled Fox News and other conservative media as signs of disorder supposedly created by the liberal government. In San Francisco, opponents of Attorney Chesa Boudin tried to leverage a perception of disorder and retail theft incidents to harm him. This week, Breed used more strident language than even the harshest critics of his administration.

His announcement comes as mayors across the country are fighting rising gun violence, homicides and overdose deaths.

Breed detailed a list of initiatives aimed at disrupting street sales of stolen goods, expanding police surveillance powers, and pressuring drug abusers to seek treatment. Breed said declaring a state of emergency would allow the city to cut red tape and increase funding for the police, who she said had already arrested 23 “people who were holding the neighborhood hostage.”

Some who work at Tenderloin said they were excited by the mayor’s announcement. One block from a deserted playground, Hanh Huynh, 33, said the Vietnamese warehouse where she works was frequently robbed and that she had recently moved because she was concerned about raising her 2-year-old son in the area.

Ali Baalouach, 44, said homeless people often steal the food he sold at his father’s grocery store. “I love the mayor,” he said. “Listen to her, follow the rules and do what you have to do.”

Reviews

But not everyone welcomed the mayor’s news. Laura Thomas, director of Harm Reduction Policy at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, said Breed was mixing good solutions with bad solutions. “She seems to be bundling things that we know are effective with things that are actually counterproductive,” said Thomas.

“It is absolutely clear to everyone who lives or works in Tenderloin that we need to do more,” she said, adding that increased criminalization and forced treatment do not work. “We don’t have enough services, we don’t have enough housing, we don’t have enough shelter beds.”

Thomas said the city should invest its energy in implementing existing initiatives, such as one that would expand mental health care and the development of supervised injection sites, that reduce overdose deaths.

The mayor also promised to solve the quality of life problems by repairing broken light poles and removing garbage and human waste./THE NEW YORK TIMES and AFP