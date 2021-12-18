Pabllo Vittar shows swollen and bandaged face after surgical procedure | celebrities



Pabllo Vittar shares photo after surgical procedure Reproduction/Instagram

Rio – Pabllo Viitar, 28, surprised followers by sharing a photo, this Friday, in which he appears with a swollen face, purple and full of bandages. After sharing the click on Instagram, fans began to speculate which surgical procedure the artist would have undergone.

In the sequence, Pabllo shared a photo showing a bowl of soup and reassured fans. “I’m fine folks, I’m just squeamish because of the surgery, but that’s it, give me affection. I’ll stay here in mine and drink some soup”, wrote the artist.

Fans speculate that she has undergone a rhinoplasty, a surgery that remodels the nasal structure, a procedure she had already done along with a deviated septum in 2018.

“I Am Pablo”

Last Wednesday, Pabllo Vittar launched his new audiovisual project, “I Am Pabllo”, which has four stages inspired by the four elements of nature. The new album has arrived to celebrate the drag queen’s five-year career.

“Finishing a five-year career isn’t every day, you know? It’s like turning 15. I really wanted to record it. Last year, I watched (k-pop group) Black Pink’s “The Show” and it snapped at me. I had to make a breath that put my four albums together and it was a mega show: ballet, stage structure, live band, new arrangements. The arrangement of “Buzina” has changed, of “Flash Pose” too. “he said in an interview.