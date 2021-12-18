Palmeiras assumes second position in the Conmebol ranking

Current two-time champion of the Libertadores, the palm trees surpassed Boca Juniors and Grêmio and assumed the second place in the ranking of clubs of Conmebol. After the last update made by the entity, this Thursday (16), Alviverde reached 8,503.1 points and is only behind River Plate, which totals 10,275.2.

The ranking, which takes into account the titles conquered and recent performance in continental competitions, is used to define the pots that will be used in the draw for the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana 2022.

After becoming three-time South American champion in November this year, Verdão added 1,874.1 more and became the best positioned Brazilian on the list, with Flamengo in 4th (6,666.4), Grêmio in 5th (6,571.9) and Santos in 8th (4,517, 4) in the top 10.

Guaranteed for the eighth consecutive time at Libertadores, Palmeiras has been rising in the ranking in recent years. In 2017, when they ended up being eliminated in the round of 16 by Barcelona de Guayaquil (EQU), Verdão was in 25th place, being only the 7th best Brazilian club, behind São Paulo, Cruzeiro, Corinthians, Inter, Grêmio and Santos.

As in the last season, the team led by Abel Ferreira will be head of group A for being the current champion of the tournament. The draw is scheduled to take place on March 23, 2022.