Palmeiras plans to lend the steering wheel Matheus Fernandes in 2022

Midfielder Matheus Fernandes should not remain at Palmeiras for next season. As anticipated by Rodrigo Fragoso and heard the OUR LECTURE, the only 23-year-old midfielder is looking to regain his best physical and technical condition and Verdão understands that for this it is necessary for him to play for another club.

Matheus, as I heard the NP, is aware of these plans and understands the reasons that led to the decision of Palmeiras. Despite the return celebrated in mid 2021, he was unable to be on the field and justify the chances, which were few, received over the period.

The young player gained notoriety between 2017 and 2018, when he played for Botafogo. His good performances opened the eyes of Palmeiras, who signed him in the middle of the 2019 season. On the field in just 12 games, Matheus stood out and was signed by Barcelona, ​​in 2020. In Catalonia, he didn’t settle, was loaned and returned to Verdão in the middle of 2021.

In this current spell at Palmeiras, Matheus Fernandes played seven games and only managed a streak after winning the Libertadores da América title, when Abel and the main squad were already on vacation. He should have a new club later this year.

