Palmeiras strengthens the sector that had the largest contribution from the base since 2020

Patrick de Paula, Danilo and Gabriel Menino: the midfield was the sector of Palmeiras that had the most contribution from the youth categories in the last two seasons. Even so, it is on him that the club is concentrating its biggest investments in the current post-season, despite the replacement of Felipe Melo.

The arrival of Colombian Eduard Atuesta and the attempt to stay by Danilo Barbosa, the darling of Abel Ferreira, indicate that Palmeiras, a marathon of games apart, still understand that it is not possible to fully trust the promoted boys — with the exception of Danilo, almost always holder.

Patrick and Menino, for example, had a more memorable first year among professionals than their second seasons.

It is enough to remember that the route of titles for Palmeiras, which is still ongoing, began in the 2020 Paulista, in whose finals De Paula and Menino were starters in both games. Patrick, no one from Palmeira forgets, he even took the penalty that sealed the victory, against Corinthians.

At Libertadores, the trio formed the starting midfield in what is perhaps the best game of the Abel Ferreira Era: the 3-0 victory over River Plate (ARG), in January 2021, in the semifinal of the Libertadores-2020, in Avellaneda — Monumental de Nuñez was undergoing renovations.

But, in 2021, Menino, between injuries, calls and a drop in technical production, played very little for Palmeiras. In the 2020 season, he started 50 times, against just 18 this season. Patrick, caught in a clandestine event during the pandemic, started 37 games in 2020, and only 24 in 2021.

Different options and players with great numbers

It is also from midfield that two of the greatest Palmeiras highlights come in 2021. Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa were the owners of the highest number of contributions to the team’s goal in the season: 23 and 30, respectively.

To accommodate the two on the team, Abel had to come up with alternatives. Scarpa appeared as the right winger in some games. And in the Libertadores-2021 final against Flamengo, he played at left-back, one of Abel’s trump cards in the decision won by Alviverde.

With the arrival of Atuesta and a greater role for Danilo Barbosa, which Abel will certainly reserve for the player whose signing he requested from the club, the Portuguese will have an even greater number of training options.

Abel will have Danilo, Matheus Fernandes, Patrick de Paula, Zé Rafael, Danilo Barbosa, Gabriel Menino, Atuesta, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa as options. In theory, nine players for three positions, improvisations aside.