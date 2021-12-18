Party in Salvador ends in respiratory disease outbreak

At least ten people who participated in an anniversary last Saturday (11), on a beach in Salvador, showed symptoms related to the H3N2 virus, a strain of influenza A (flu) that spreads across the country. The event brought together about 25 guests, who waived the use of the mask because they were in an open and ventilated place. On Monday (13), part of the group reported feeling unwell, joint pain, high fever and cough.

The case was published by the newspaper Correio and confirmed by the UOL with the party organizer, who asked not to have his name disclosed. He says that he decided to celebrate the arrival of 31 years at the seaside, thus opting for an open place, as there is an increase in emergency room visits and admissions to public and private hospitals in the capital of Bahia.

According to him, although none of the guests have received the flu vaccine, all are with the complete anti-covid immunization cycle. Therefore, they also do not rule out that they may have been infected with the milder form of the coronavirus.

The cultural producer says that only one of the ten friends suffering from discomfort sought medical help. According to him, who says he has not felt any symptoms, the others recover at home.

He said that “an anniversary on the beach, an open and ventilated place, with 25 people” should not be seen as a risk of spreading an epidemic, unlike “parties that bring together 3,000 people”.

first death in Bahia

Bahia notified last night the first death by H3N2 in the state. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by the State Health Department. The victim is an 80-year-old woman, resident of Salvador, who was not vaccinated against the flu. So far, Bahia has reported 170 cases of the disease—144 of them in the capital. Of this total, 48 evolved to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and required hospitalization.

The municipalities of Alagoinhas (1), Camaçari (1), Catu (3), Conceição do Jacuípe (1), Eunápolis (1), Feira de Santana (2), Gandu (1), Itabepi (2) also registered occurrences. Laje (1), Lauro de Freitas (2), Macajuba (1), Porto Seguro (1), Presidente Tancredo Neves (2), São Sebastião do Passé (5), Teolândia (1) and Vitória da Conquista (1).

Campaign for vaccination against H3N2

Mayor Bruno Reis (DEM) announced that the capital will have a huge vaccination operation against H3N2 influenza starting tomorrow, from 8 am to 5 pm. The statement was made at a press conference this morning.

The action is aimed at all city residents, aged over six months, who have not yet been immunized against the flu this year. According to the mayor, only 58% of the target audience was immunized during the campaign.

Upon vaccination, you must present an identification document with a photo and the SUS card linked to the city of Salvador. In other words, people with a SUS card linked to other cities will not be eligible for vaccination.

Altogether, the SMS provided 90 immunization points, including fixed and drive-thrus stations. To facilitate access to the immunizing agent, places with large circulation of people such as shopping malls, supermarkets, transfer stations and the headquarters of City Halls-Bairro will also participate in the mobilization.

Because of the mega-structure set up for the joint effort, vaccination against Covid-19 will be suspended tomorrow.

“We will have all our teams mobilized to significantly expand the coverage of vaccination against flu. The measure is part of the series of efforts by the Municipal Health Department to contain the progress of the influenza outbreak in the city. That is why we are calling on the entire population. to participate in the strategy this Friday”, says the municipal secretary of Health, Leo Prates.