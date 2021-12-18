Passenger is expelled from flight when wearing G-string as an anti-Covid mask

A Florida (USA) resident was kicked off a United Airlines flight for wear a G-string as an anti-Covid mask to protest against the order of mandatory anti-coronavirus protection of the American airline, following federal protocol.

The passenger, 38-year-old Adam Jenne, told NBC2 that he believed he was in compliance with the airline’s mask mandate as, in his opinion, the G-string properly covered his nose and mouth on the December 15 flight between Fort. Lauderdale and Washington, DC

The airline staff, however, disagreed, and took him off the flight.

LEAVE IT TO THE #FLORIDAMAN! This guy from Cape Coral tried wearing a #thong at the #mask on a United flight in Fort Lauderdale today. He was kicked off the plane. TSA and sheriff were called but passengers remained peaceful. #airtravel #Florida #aviation #travel pic.twitter.com/kUnkXrgTY8 — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) December 16, 2021

“It’s nonsense, it’s all nonsense, Covid doesn’t know we’re sailing at altitude. It’s stupid, it’s all theater.”protested the denial, who wore a shirt against President Joe Biden.

Jenne, who compared herself to civil rights icon and pioneer Rosa Parks, said she had worn a loincloth as a mask on several previous flights, with mixed responses from crew members.

“Everything else that created change in this country started with the common people. Rosa Parks wasn’t famous. She changed the course of history.”, Jenne told WBBH broadcaster.

Adam said that will not abandon the protest and that you expect another company to treat you with a better sense of humor. He is banned from flying on United until his case is reviewed.

The US has already registered over 800,000 deaths by Covid-19.

another case

McAfee was detained for 14 hours Photo: Reproduction/Twitter(@officialmcafee)

In August 2020, the millionaire John McAffe, famous antivirus creator who bears his last name, said he was arrested at an airport in Norway because, according to him, he was wearing panties as an anti-coronavirus mask.

In a Twitter post, McAfee said she had refused to take her panties off her face “for the sake of her own health.”

“I am insisting it is the safest model available and I refuse to use anything else”, he stated.

In June of this year, McAfee was found dead in prison.