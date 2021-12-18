Paula Burlamaqui details multiple orgasm scene in soap opera

Paula Burlamaqui has been the talk of social media in recent weeks after airing a bold scene by the actress in ‘Secret Truths 2’. In the plot, where he plays Aline, your character has had multiple orgasms after exchanging caresses with DJ Mark, lived by the actor Kelner Macedo. According to the actress, this type of approach is extremely important to naturalize female pleasure.

“This scene sparked a series of debates. I received many phone calls to comment on sexuality and female pleasure. I think it’s very important for us to naturalize this issue. There are still many women who repress their desires. I have friends, for example, who don’t masturbate. I think this is crazy. The man has always masturbated and the woman has not. It’s important to talk about it, because many don’t do it because they feel repressed.”, she commented in conversation with journalist Gabriel Menezes, from the column by Patrícia Kogut, in O Globo newspaper.

Paula Burlamaqui in scene with Kelner Macêdo in ‘Secret Truths 2’ (Photo: Reproduction/GloboPlay)

In the interview, Paula also commented that her husband handles the scenes where she needs to get naked very well. She has been married for 4 years to the actor Edu Reyes, which is also in ‘Secret Truths 2’. In the plot, he plays Edney, Giovana’s lawyer.

“When the partner is not from the area, he is often unable to understand and deal well with bolder scenes. Imagine if I were married to another husband and he saw me having sex in the bathroom with another man? I’ve already gone through the situation of being with someone and having problems in this regard.”, revealed the artist.

Multiple Orgasm Scene Details

In the scene in question, the character Aline has multiple orgasms after exchanging caresses with DJ Mark, played by actor Kelner Macêdo. At the time, they are having a relationship in the bathroom of the Radar nightclub, when she gives up on continuing the sex, because she remembers that the boy dated her daughter.

“I thought the scene was wonderful. I think it’s fantastic how Walcyr travels through this female universe with so much respect and asks these questions”, said Paula, who is 54 years old. In sequence, the actress revealed some details of the scene: “It was very peaceful. I had the wonderful support of our great director Gabriela Amaral, who is also very respectful and concerned about revealing the female universe in her works”, he explained.

