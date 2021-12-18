Paula Burlamaqui vents about masturbation

The actress Paula Burlamaqui, 54 years old, faced with naturalness the controversial scene that she recently starred in “Verdades Secretas 2” (TV Globo). Aline, her character in the Globoplay plot, had multiple orgasms while having sex with Mark (Kelner Macêdo), ex-boyfriend of her daughter Chiara (Rhay Polster).

In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, Paula spoke about the repercussions of this daring moment in the work written by Walcyr Carrasco.

This scene sparked a series of debates. I received many phone calls to comment on sexuality and female pleasure. I think it’s very important for us to naturalize this issue. There are still many women who repress their desires.

“I have friends, for example, who don’t masturbate. I think that’s crazy. Men have always masturbated and women don’t. It’s important to talk about it, because many don’t do it because they feel repressed,” said the artist.

Married to actor and director Edu Reyes, who plays Edney in the same soap opera, Paula guarantees that the hot scenes she stars in the attraction is not a reason for jealousy between them.

“When the partner is not from the area, he is often unable to understand and deal well with more daring scenes. I have already been through the situation of being with someone and having problems in this regard”, admits the star, who is recovering from a health problem recent.

“Two of my hernias broke out in the middle of the recordings [de ‘Verdades Secretas 2’]. I had to do spinal blocks with analgesics to be able to record and I continue doing physiotherapy. I don’t want to have to operate, so I’m trying to solve it this way,” he explains.