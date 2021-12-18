Paulinho joins a select list of the most expensive 30-year-old athletes in football history

Midfielder Paulinho is the only Brazilian on a list that lists the most expensive players over 30 years in the history of football. Officialized as a reinforcement of Corinthians for 2022 last Wednesday, arriving at Parque São Jorge to sign a contract, the midfielder has good company on the list.

Paulinho is part of the relationship because of his departure from Barcelona to Guangzhou Evergrande, in 2018. On that occasion, shortly after turning 30, he was acquired by the Chinese for 42 million euros. The data were collected by journalist Rafael Reis, from Wool.

The amount is the same paid by Milan to Juventus by defender Leonardo Bonucci, who was 31 at the time of the deal. The athletes in this age group that cost the most were midfielder Miralem Pjanic, a Bosnian bought by Barcelona for €60 million, and striker Cristiano Ronaldo, acquired by Juventus for €117 million.

Other famous names on the list are former Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta and German defender Mats Hummels. The point is that, when making an investment of this size in players of that age, clubs no longer even consider any possibility of financial return in the future.

Top 10 of football’s 30s

Cristiano Ronaldo – 117 million euros Miralem Pjanic – 60 million euros Leonardo Bonucci – 42 million euros Paulinho – 42 million euros Radja Nainggolan – 38 million euros Gabriel Batistuta – 36.2 million euros Jasper Cillessen – 35 million euros Mats Hummels – €30 million Anthony Modeste – 29 million euros Diego Milito – 25 million euros

