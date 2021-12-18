PayPal withdraws R$50 coupon from users account

THE PayPal distributed yesterday (16) BRL 50 coupons to be used by customers of the platform, but not everyone was able to enjoy the benefit. After some users wrongfully redeemed the coupon multiple times, the company not only stopped distributing the “free money” but also withdrew the benefit from accounts that had already redeemed the coupon.

The action ended up generating a flurry of complaints from angry users. The company did not give advance notice and also did not comment on the case, which made the disappearance of the coupon even more nebulous — the terms of use of the offer, however, indicate that the company could end the promotion at any time. We contacted the company for clarification and will update the news with more information in the future.

PayPal page on ReclameAquiSource: ClaimAqui

In addition to posts on networks such as Twitter and Facebook, some customers even used the Reclame Aqui website to file complaints. According to the platform’s ranking, PayPal Brazil was the second company with more customer complaints yesterday (16) and managed to reach the top 20 in December.

Problems with online stores

In addition to irritating users by removing their R$50 coupon from users, PayPal also worked on the infrastructure of online stores, especially games. The Brazilian e-commerce Nuuvem even dropped momentarily yesterday (16) because of the traffic caused by the promotion.

Guys, the PayPal coupon ran out at the beginning of the night. With it not working, it was causing a lot of errors in everyone’s purchases, and we had to temporarily disable this payment option to prevent more people from having this error. We’ll be giving you news about it! pic.twitter.com/0pTB7CRhQN — Nuuvem.com (@nuuvem) December 17, 2021

Overnight, the company also released a statement announcing the suspension of the PayPal payment option temporarily, in order to minimize errors during transactions. Steam, the largest PC gaming log, has also begun to take restrictive measures to avoid problems, including a check on PayPal payments.

New BRL 50 coupon from PayPal

While the company has not officially commented on the matter, a new BRL 50 coupon from PayPal already started to be distributed by the company. This time, however, the offer seems limited to a few users, which should avoid the scope of the previous promotion.

If you want to try your luck, the new coupon is being distributed through this link and is valid until December 31st.