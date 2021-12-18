PetroRio is “astute” and gets another buy recommendation – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on PetroRio is “astute” and gets another buy recommendation – Money Times 4 Views

buy
Bank of America recommends buying PetroRio shares and estimates an upside potential of approximately 43% (Unsplash/ Andrew Ling)

THE PetroRio (PRIO3) has grown very quickly in recent years and has surprised the market with acquisitions considered “astute”, evaluates the Bank of America in a report sent to customers this Friday (17) and obtained by Money Times.

The document, which is the beginning of the bank’s coverage for the independent oil company, reveals a purchase recommendation for the papers, with a target price of R$28.50. The value corresponds to an upside potential of approximately 43%.

According to analysts’ calculations, the shares are currently trading at the equivalent of 3.1 times the company’s value over the expected Ebitda for 2022, which is below the historical average of 5 times. The level is, however, close to competitors due to strong long-term growth potential.

“PetroRio has grown sharply in recent years, with a strong history of value creation driven by a series of astute acquisitions over the past eight years that have given it control of several key assets, maximizing production from its asset base and with a downsizing. accentuated in costs”, explains the bank.

Short-term potentials lie in high oil prices, acquisitions of additional stakes in assets already in its portfolio, and production from new wells in the Polvo and Frade areas.

In the long term, the potential lies in the recent acquisition of a stake in the Wahoo field, new merger and acquisition activities – including a transformational purchase in Petrobras’ Albacora and Albacora Leste fields (with pre-salt potential) – price maintenance oil at high levels plus cost savings.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Understand why GOL changed the plane after the aborted takeoff in Congonhas

Boeing 737 leaving runway after abortion – Image: Golf Oscar Romeo This week, we followed …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved