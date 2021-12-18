PetroRio is “astute” and gets another buy recommendation – Money Times

THE PetroRio (PRIO3) has grown very quickly in recent years and has surprised the market with acquisitions considered “astute”, evaluates the Bank of America in a report sent to customers this Friday (17) and obtained by Money Times.

The document, which is the beginning of the bank’s coverage for the independent oil company, reveals a purchase recommendation for the papers, with a target price of R$28.50. The value corresponds to an upside potential of approximately 43%.

According to analysts’ calculations, the shares are currently trading at the equivalent of 3.1 times the company’s value over the expected Ebitda for 2022, which is below the historical average of 5 times. The level is, however, close to competitors due to strong long-term growth potential.

“PetroRio has grown sharply in recent years, with a strong history of value creation driven by a series of astute acquisitions over the past eight years that have given it control of several key assets, maximizing production from its asset base and with a downsizing. accentuated in costs”, explains the bank.

Short-term potentials lie in high oil prices, acquisitions of additional stakes in assets already in its portfolio, and production from new wells in the Polvo and Frade areas.

In the long term, the potential lies in the recent acquisition of a stake in the Wahoo field, new merger and acquisition activities – including a transformational purchase in Petrobras’ Albacora and Albacora Leste fields (with pre-salt potential) – price maintenance oil at high levels plus cost savings.