Philippines super typhoon passage leaves at least 33 dead | World

At least 33 people have been killed by Typhoon Rai, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, and dozens more remain unaccounted for, local authorities said on Saturday (18), who reported “alarming” destruction on islands worst hit by the storm. .

Rai was classified as a “super typhoon” when it hit the mainland this Thursday (16), on the tourist island of Siargao, accompanied by winds of 195km/h. “Everything flew, it was like the end of the world,” Raphy Repdos, a tour operator who visited the island during the storm, told AFP.

More than 300,000 people have fled their homes since Thursday as a typhoon ravaged the south and center of the country, according to the Philippines National Agency for Natural Disasters.

Rai crossed the popular tourist destination of northern Palawan Island in the late afternoon of Friday (17) with winds of 155 km/h, reported the National Meteorological Agency, before departing for the South China Sea, heading towards to Vietnam.

Aerial photos shared by the military showed major damage in the town of General Luna, where many surfers and vacationers flocked before Christmas. The images show roofless buildings and rubble scattered on the ground.

The nearby island of Dinagat was “swept away” by the storm, wrote Governor Arlene Bag-ao on Facebook, adding that houses, boats and fields were destroyed. “The walls and roofs were ripped off by Odette as if they were made of paper,” described Bag-ao, using the typhoon’s local name. “Our water and food supplies are running out. Electricity and telecommunications are cut off,” he added.

“This is one of the most powerful storms to hit the Philippines in December in the last decade,” said Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Cross Societies in the Philippines. “The information and images we receive are very alarming.”

More than 18,000 soldiers, police, coast guard professionals and firefighters will join the search and rescue efforts in the worst-affected regions, National Disaster Agency spokesman Mark Timbal told AFP. “There was significant damage” in Surigao and Siargao, the areas that suffered the most from the typhoon, added Timbal. Siargao Island has around 100,000 inhabitants and attracts many surfers and tourists during high seasons.

The death toll increased after the announcement by the head of disasters for the central province of Negros Ocidental, Salvador Mesa, who confirmed the deaths of 13 people, most of them by drowning, and the disappearance of another 50 in an area affected by the floods. “We started advising people to leave the region as early as Wednesday, but many were reluctant to leave,” reported Mesa.

On Dinagat Island, where the typhoon killed six people, residents “are trying to fix their homes, because even our shelters have been demolished,” Nilo Demerey, deputy governor of this eastern region of the country, told the television channel ABS- CBN. “They cannot take refuge elsewhere, everything has been destroyed”, he lamented.

Red Cross’s Bocanegra warned that the power cuts were affecting the water supply, raising concerns about sanitary conditions.

Rai is a particularly late typhoon. Most tropical cyclones in the Pacific Ocean form between July and October. Scientists have long warned that typhoons are getting stronger as man-made global warming accelerates.

The Philippines, considered one of the most vulnerable countries to global warming, is hit each year by around 20 typhoons, which frequently devastate homes, crops and infrastructure in already very poor regions.

The deadliest cyclone on record in the country is “super typhoon” Haiyan, which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.