Pilar delivers Dolores to Tonico to lock her in an asylum · TV News

A mistake by Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will hand over the whereabouts of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) on a platter to Tonico (Alexandre Nero) in In Times of the Emperor. He will be suspicious when he sees the doctor leave the court in a hurry and will have Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) follow her on the six o’clock soap opera to his wife’s hideout — Batista’s (Ernani Moraes) farm in Campos do Goytacazes, in the interior from Rio de Janeiro.

The health professional will even lose her job after seeing Samuel (Michel Gomes) being unfairly arrested about to say the long-awaited “yes” at the altar. The scandal will force Mother Zoé (Flávia Guedes), against her will, to remove her from the Third Order in the serial written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

The protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski, however, will not stop practicing Medicine in the scenes that will be shown from the next 28th . She will be rushed to Quinta da Boa Vista to deliver Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) – and bring the “damned prince” Pedro Augusto (1866-1934) into the world.

After fulfilling her obligations to the imperial family, Pilar will also use her broken heart to be absent from court for a few months. Sentenced to life imprisonment, Samuel will expel the young woman screaming from prison and demand that she never look for him again.

Resigned, Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will have no alternative but to join Dolores on the property that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) inherited from Baron do Fervedouro.

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in the six o’clock soap opera

Tonico puts his hands on Dolores

The trip will catch the attention of Tonico, who will order Borges to make some men available to watch his sister-in-law’s every step. The hunch will prove correct, and the delegate will find those responsible for permeating the deputy’s head with a pair of horns.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero won’t think twice about going after the couple and will push Nelio to a fake death on a cliff right in front of Dolores.

He will even accuse her of asking for sanity to lock her in a mental institution. “Sadness to see our wife in this state! And to know that she will never leave here. Take care of it, because I know how to reward very well whoever does what I say”, will say the mustachioed.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

