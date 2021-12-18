Pilar yanks Samuel out of jail on her fingernail; find out how· TV news

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) won’t give up so easily to get Samuel (Michel Gomes) from behind bars in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will follow in the footsteps of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) when she suggests running away with the engineer far from Rio de Janeiro. Discredited, he will not accept the proposal and will ask his girlfriend to forget about him forever in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The health professional is going to face an astral hell in the series by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. In addition to seeing the groom arrested in the middle of the wedding ceremony, she will also be temporarily removed from the Third Order because of the scandal – against the will, by the way, of Mother Zoé (Flávia Guedes).

The protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski will have nothing left to lose in the scenes that will be shown from the next 23rd. Unemployed and with Tonico (Alexandre Nero) on her tail, she will surprise Samuel with the idea of ​​disappearing like smoke when visiting him in the detention facility.

Sentenced to life imprisonment, the boy will confess to Pilar that he doesn’t want to see her get even more involved because of him. “I’m freeing you! Our story ends here. Don’t come visit me again. Never again,” he will shoot.

Completely devastated, the doctor will wipe the tears from her face, but will not give up having the character of Michel Gomes by her side. She will have the help of Pedro (Selton Mello) who, in a snap, will find a way to solve the problem without conflicting with the law.

Samuel (Michel Gomes) on the six o’clock soap opera

from jail to war

Pedro will instruct Caxias (Jackson Antunes) to request Samuel’s presence in yet another battle of the Paraguay War (1865-1870), in which Triple Alliance troops will invade the neighboring country in search of Solano López’s surrender (Roberto Birindelli) . “The convicts can be recruited. Are you interested?” the marquis will ask.

“You took me by surprise, I didn’t expect it. I’m grateful for the memory”, will affirm the young man. “Thank the emperor. He came up with this idea, and I really liked it because I know of his competence. But I understand the doubt of accepting or not. Do you want time to think?”, the aristocrat will conclude.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

