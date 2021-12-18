PIS/PASEP starts in January paying R$1,210; discover the rules

key points PIS/PASEP 2022 could reach R$1,210;

Salary bonus is paid to workers with a formal contract;

PIS/PASEP also pays quotas to older workers;

After Brazilian workers are affected by the suspension in the payment schedule of the PIS/PASEP, payments will resume next year. Starting in January, workers will have the opportunity to receive up to R$1,210.

The new amount refers to the ceiling of the PIS/PASEP, which is based on the annual adjustment of the minimum wage. The amount of R$1,210 consists of the projection of the national floor for 2022, established based on current inflation. However, the official value will be defined by the end of this month.

It is worth remembering that the suspended calendar refers to the one that should be in force in the second half of 2021. However, the decision to extend the payments of the PIS/PASEP was taken with the purpose of redirecting the funds to fund the Emergency Employment and Income Maintenance Benefit (BEm).

As provided for by Resolution No. 896, payments will correspond to each year of workers, respectively identified based on information on services provided in the base year.

This means that, as soon as the database with information on workers is updated, the salary bonus will be able to pay workers a benefit in the maximum amount of R$1,210. It will be possible to reach this amount after completing 12 months of formal contract.

PIS/PASEP value

It is worth noting that the payment of PIS/PASEP it is gradual, that is, a certain amount is released each month worked. In this way, after one year of formal service, it is possible to receive the total amount of R$1,210. See below the simulation based on the minimum wage estimate for 2022:

1 month: BRL 100;

2 months: BRL 200;

3 months: BRL 300;

4 months: BRL 400;

5 months: BRL 500;

6 months: BRL 600;

7 months: BRL 700;

8 months: BRL 800;

9 months: R$900;

10 months: R$1,000;

11 months: BRL 1,100;

12 months: BRL 1,210.

Who can receive PIS/PASEP?

It is important to keep in mind that length of service is not the only requirement for receiving the PIS/PASEP. The right is granted to workers who meet the following requirements:

Be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages with a formal contract in the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a legal entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS)/eSocial.

Where is the PIS/PASEP payment made?

It is worth mentioning that the payment of the salary bonus is divided into two groups. The Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at workers in the private sector, whose portions are released by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF). Meanwhile, the Public Servant Heritage Training Program (PASEP) is aimed at public servants and managed by Banco do Brasil (BB).

PIS/PASEP quotas

In addition to the traditional withdrawal of the salary bonus, the PIS/PASEP it also releases quotas for some workers. According to information from Caixa Econômica, approximately R$ 23.3 billion referring to the PIS/PASEP were forgotten by more than 10.5 million Brazilians. The amount consists of PIS/PASEP quotas, a right granted to workers who provided services for public agencies between 1971 and 1988.

It is worth noting that the shares of the PIS/PASEP they are not the same as the salary bonus, a benefit paid annually to workers with a formal contract who receive up to two minimum wages.

Until the month of May of last year, the quotas of the Social Integration Program (PIS) were destined to private sector workers by Caixa Econômica.

Meanwhile, civil servants received amounts from the Civil Servant Heritage Training Program (PASEP) by Banco do Brasil. However, the management of quotas was unified by Caixa.

First of all, it is worth remembering that the quotas of the PIS/PASEP they have been available since August 2019. Now, workers entitled to the amounts have until June 1, 2025 to make the withdrawal.

From this date onwards, the money will return to the Union’s coffers, making those interested to seek a Caixa branch to withdraw the money.