PIX should be integrated with WhatsApp and other companies, says BC president

Roberto Campos Neto, president of Central Bank (BC), confirmed the rumors about a big news for those who use the instant payment system (Pix) and the Whatsapp in a virtual event on Tuesday (14). The news is that PIX will soon arrive at WhatsApp as a second method of payment for the application in addition to the existing one, WhatsApp Pay.

However, the BC president is not satisfied with just the messaging app of the Goal (new name of the company that owns Facebook) working with the institution’s PIX payment solution. He would like other companies to do the same, like the Google.

“We don’t just want WhatsApp, but also Google… everyone. BC is offering everyone to compete at the same level”, said Roberto at the event. WhatsApp is the most used app of its category in Brazil, with 93% of the Brazilian population using it daily.

The BC president authorized the app messages from Meta to use the PIX simply because it considered it ready to integrate the payment solution. “We only authorized WhatsApp because we believe it is ready to act. I think WhatsApp and Pix will be integrated”, he stressed.

PIX keeps breaking records

On the anniversary of its 1st year of operation (in November of this year), the PIX had already been used as a payment method, from establishments to transactions between friends, more than 1.6 billion times and handled more than R$4 trillion.

The tool that allows you to instantly transfer money to anyone, free of charge, 24 hours a day, including holidays, was very well accepted by the Brazilian population and according to the latest statistics released by BC, from September 2021, transactions made by PIX surpass those made by bank slips, TEDs, DOCs and checks added together.

Since the beginning of its operation, the PIX has been breaking records in transactions: on Monday (13), more than 50.3 million Brazilians used the transfer option, according to BC data. The highest number recorded before was 50 million operations in a single day.

Changes and improvements applied to the PIX

One of the best news related to pix, for sure, is the possibility to use the PIX without internet, as it should be the next feature announced by the Central Bank.

According to the institution, there are already advanced studies and discussions with the industry about a form of initiation by QR Code generated by the payer in offline mode, which will enable payment when the user does not have a Wi-Fi signal or mobile internet.

On the other hand, BC stresses that for the product to be launched “it is necessary that the QR Code system is better assimilated by the general population”. There is still no defined date for the availability of the tool.

Finally, the BC also announced that it is studying the possibility of carrying out international transactions through the PIX, something that should take more time, as it involves different systems from different countries and there is still no defined timetable for this.