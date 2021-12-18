Police investigate woman’s death after cosmetic procedure in Vila da Penha, Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, 39 years old, died after making a aesthetic procedure in the Carioca Offices Commercial Building, which is next to the mall.

According to the victim’s husband, Wagner Vinícius de Moraes Carvalho, Maria got sick after going through the second stage of a hydrolipo.

According to him, at the beginning of the procedure, she had a seizure and was unconscious.

Also according to the family, Brad Alberto Castrillón Sanmiguel, the doctor responsible for the procedure, would have tried to escape, but was arrested by security.

An employee at the clinic informed the doctor that Maria had woken up. Then, according to the family, the professional put her in a taxi, but the victim felt sick again and ended up dying.

THE g1 tried to get in touch with the doctor, but until the publication of this article, he had not been able to reach him.

Wagner was at the mall and was taken, along with the doctor, to the 27th PD (Vicente de Carvalho), where the occurrence was recorded.

Also according to Wagner, Maria completed the first hydrolipo stage a week ago and, at the time, she also had a seizure and passed out.

Wanted, the Civil Police said they had opened an inquiry to investigate the cause of Maria’s death. The agents also carry out investigations, collect statements and other information to clarify all the facts.

The g1 contacted the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) to find out if the hydrolipo procedure can be performed in aesthetic clinics or just in hospitals, but has not yet returned.