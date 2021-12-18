Poor diet can make hemorrhoids worse; see what to avoid and what relieves – 12/18/2021

Four out of 10 people can suffer from hemorrhoids at some point in their lives. Usually, the discomfort appears around the age of 30 or 40 and can extend until the age of 60 and, although there is a strong hereditary and genetic component in some cases, the main cause is often behavioral factors, such as constipation, use of force. to evacuate, the fact of spending a lot of time sitting on the toilet and even intimate hygiene done with paper. Certain foods can make the problem worse.

Known as the great villain of hemorrhoidal disease, pepper has capsaicin as one of its main components, responsible for making the food spicy. “It acts on TRPV-1 receptors found on the tongue and induces a burning sensation. These same receptors are present in the distal colon and rectum, causing smooth muscle dilation and venous dilation. This cause may be related to the worsening of symptoms of the disease and , therefore, they are not usually recommended”, explains Henrique Perobelli, gastroenterologist and coloproctologist of the São Camilo Hospital Network in São Paulo.

According to him, despite the important anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory and anticarcinogenic component of capsaicin, indiscriminate consumption is not recommended for people with hemorrhoidal diseases, but there are no scientific studies that directly link pepper to hemorrhoid formation.

“Hemorrhoids arise from a dilation of the venous plexus of the anal canal. This collapse of the hemorrhoidal nipples causes a feeling of local discomfort, makes hygiene difficult and causes bleeding during the passage of fecal material. The main symptoms are pain and discomfort to evacuate, followed by bleeding and itching (itching) in the anal region,” he explains.

In addition to pepper: beware of inflammatory foods

As hemorrhoids are an enlargement of the veins in the anus, foods with inflammatory potential should also be avoided. This is the case of crustaceans, such as shrimp and lobster, as explained by proctologist Camila Rocha, from the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco), a unit linked to Ebserh (Brazilian Company of Hospital Services). “Chitosan, present in crustaceans, is considered an inflammatory polysaccharide and some patients can trigger a crisis after eating this type of food.”

Also according to Rocha, fatty foods such as pork, in addition to sausages such as sausage and salami, are also considered inflammatory and, therefore, should be avoided by people with hemorrhoids.

Pepper acts on receptors present in the body, causing muscle and venous dilation Image: by JBfotoblog/Getty Images

For nutritionist Vanderli Marchiori, from SBAN (Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition), other foods that deserve attention are spicy combinations that are excessively seasoned with fat and salt, as they are irritating to the intestinal mucosa and, therefore, also inflammatory. “In addition to peppers, pickles, fried foods, and sauces with many spices will always have an irritating action.”

The list of foods that can be bad for those who have hemorrhoids because they cause irritability and even constipation also includes coffee and alcoholic beverages, according to Rogério Pinheiro Alves, gastroenterologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo. However, he warns that much more than the type of food, the biggest problem is the constipation. “If a person evacuates with great difficulty or force, the pressure increases in the anus region, causing hemorrhoids. If you eat foods that hold the intestines and you don’t have a good eating habit, it tends to form the condition.”

In addition to the difficulty in evacuating, another risk factor for the emergence of hemorrhoids, according to proctologist Camila Rocha, is the chronic use of laxatives, as they increase the pressure inside the veins, causing them to dilate.

Therefore, even some teas, such as cascara sagrada and senna, which act as natural laxatives, should be consumed in moderation. “Plants are contact laxatives, that is, they are very irritating,” says Marchiori.

Foods that alleviate the problem

According to Rocha, mild symptoms of hemorrhoidal disease are usually treated by correcting eating habits, increasing water and fiber intake. “Good sources of fiber are cereals, whole foods, fruits, vegetables and greens.”

That’s because these foods will improve bowel function, putting less pressure on you to evacuate. “The intestine will work better and will form more hardened stools, making the person evacuate more easily”, says Alves. Drinking plenty of fluids, around two liters of water a day, is important because it helps in the formation of less dry stools.

Anti-inflammatory foods in general and without much seasoning, according to nutritionist Marchiori, are also great options. “Neutral foods, but with fibers, such as pumpkin, always help a lot in the treatment, because the fiber improves evacuation and the pumpkin polyphenols have an anti-inflammatory action. Ensuring fresh and prepared foods with less fat and irritating spices can also help. recommended is to use herbs to season”.

The horse chestnut, according to gastroenterologist Henrique Perobelli, is also a good option, due to its anti-inflammatory effect. “It is a vasoconstrictor and venoregulator, widely used in folk medicine, without major adverse effects.”

Other options that ease the discomfort caused by hemorrhoids are oats, blueberries, unpeeled fruits such as oranges, and dark green vegetables, rich in iron, which help the intestines to function in a healthy way.