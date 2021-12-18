Portuguese newspaper guarantees that Jorge Jesus refused Flamengo – Flamengo

Mister will meet with Flamengo directors, but he doesn’t want to return to Rio

Bruno Spindel will be the first Flamengo representative to arrive in Europe. That’s because the executive director of football arrives in Lisbon this Saturday afternoon (18th) and awaits the arrival of Marcos Braz, vice president of the ministry, to start meetings with the candidates for coach of Rubro-Negro. The Portuguese press, in turn, is already reporting a negative by Jorge Jesus.

Just like Braz and Spindel, the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, informed that the club will meet with Jorge Jesus and even treated the Portuguese coach as a ‘priority’, respecting the history of Rubro-Negro. However, according to Jornal A Bola, Mister has already rejected Mais Querido’s proposal.

Featured on the cover of the newspaper, the press carried the headline “Jesus refuses Flamengo” and wrote that the coach will meet with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, but that he refused to return to Rio de Janeiro. Finally, the portal states that the technician is focused on Benfica.

Flamengo shirts, accessories and much more: buy and win gifts at Mengão’s best online store!

In addition, the newspaper also highlights Flamengo’s interest in Paulo Sousa. The current coach of Poland has an old ‘flirt’ with Rubro-Negro. That’s because, in 2020, after the departure of Jorge Jesus, the Rio de Janeiro club tried to hire the coach, however, the parties were unable to open negotiations on account of the agendas.