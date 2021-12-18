Possible retirement of Silvio Santos is announced by Carlos Alberto

A topic of informal conversations inside and outside SBT, but never made public by the voice of close people, gained visibility this week: the eventual retirement of Silvio Santos. At 91, the main presenter and owner of the network would be thinking about quitting.

Who brought the matter to light was Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, a person with historical connections with Silvio. In an interview with Planeta Podcast, the commander of “A Praça É Nossa”, who is 85 years old, said:

“Next year my contract ends. I don’t know what they (at SBT) are going to say. I don’t know if Silvio will be alive. Because Silvio doesn’t come back to work anymore. Now… We already think he really is it doesn’t come back. And it doesn’t come back.”

SBT does not comment on the matter. According to the press office of the station, it is “an opinion” of Carlos Alberto.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Silvio has not appeared in SBT for nearly two years. He completely absented himself in 2020 and has been rehearsing a comeback this year, in July, after taking two doses of the vaccine. Recorded a few days and stopped again after contracting covid. His daughter, Patricia Abravanel, took charge and has been recording new episodes of “Program Silvio Santos.

The presenter was hospitalized because of the illness, but he recovered well and returned home. He has already taken a third dose, a booster, of the vaccine, but he has not returned to SBT.

Over these two years, according to various reports, even at home, Silvio continued to make decisions, give orders and monitor the station’s internal processes.

This week, three days after the anniversary, he received President Jair Bolsonaro and five ministers at home.