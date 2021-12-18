Pre-salt auction raises R$11.1 billion; Petrobras gets two oil fields in consortium – Economy

RIO – A Petrobras took the fields of Petroleum of Atapu and Sepia in 2019, located in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, in consortium with private companies in auction held this Friday, the 17th, National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). Eleven companies had signed up for the dispute and the state-owned company had already declared that it would exercise its preemptive right to operate the two areas, with a minimum participation of 30%.

In the Sépia field, Petrobras agreed to join the consortium formed by TotalEnergies (28%), Petronas (21%) and QP (21%), which won the dispute by offering an oil profit of 37.43%, against the initial proposal of 15.02%, premium of 149.2% – the profit-oil is the result obtained after removing the production costs and which is sold by Pré-Sal Petróleo (PPSA) to the Federal Government in the winning consortia under the sharing system of production. The field’s signature bonus is R$7.1 billion.

The state-owned company had participated alone in the dispute, but offered an oil profit of 30.30%, below the consortium led by TotalEnergies.

A single consortium, formed by Petrobras, shell and TotalEnergies presented a proposal for the Atapu field. The proposal was for a premium of 437.86% on the minimum percentage of oil profit of 5.89% for the Union. The field’s signature bonus is R$ 4 billion.

The field is already in production, which will continue to be operated by Petrobras. The consortium will be composed of the company, with 52.50%, Shell with 25% and TotalEnergies with 22.5%.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes celebrated the result of the auction and highlighted the increase in the number of participants in the dispute. “There may have been more resources (in signing bonuses) in the 1st round (of auctions of areas in excess of the transfer of rights), but I consider the 2nd even more important. There was a significant increase in the number of participants,” stated Guedes, who went to Rio to follow the auction.

According to him, the R$ 11.1 billion collected in signature bonuses, which will be shared with the States, are important because they “reinforce the cash flow” of governments at a time of “financial fragility”. In his view, the tenders will allow for an “investment wave”, but the “most important thing is the increase in the number of participants”.

“Prosperity comes from competition,” said Guedes, after making a direct reference to Petrobras. “There is no better compliment for a company like Petrobras than the quality of its competitors.”

For the minister, increased competition in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas is important because “we need to get the oil off the ground.” “It’s no use having a single company operating and taking a long time to explore. The more companies, the greater the investment capacity, the speed of extraction and the lower the price of oil,” he stated.

Guedes highlighted the relationship between the increase in production in Brazil and the reduction in oil prices, as he envisioned the moment when the country could be the “third or fourth” largest global producer. In that future, the minister said, “when the cartel wants to raise prices, we can go there and lower them.”

New offer template

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, stated that from now on the country will have fewer and fewer auctions like the ones held this Friday, and that from now on the offers of areas for oil and gas exploration will focus on permanent offers.

According to him, the 3rd cycle of the permanent offer should take place in April of next year. Under this system, the bidding of oil and gas blocks only takes place after the interest of an investor, who requests the ANP to bid on the area. Last week, the agency had already informed that it had received interest from a company in an area of ​​the permanent offer and that it could open a new sales cycle.

When asked whether this Friday’s auctions would be the last for large fields the country would have to bid for, Albuquerque said that Brazil still has a new frontier to be explored, on the equatorial margin, which could also open a new exploration front and production. “Our public policy is aimed at expanding oil and gas production,” said the minister.

Strategy

To avoid a new stranding of the two fields, the government reduced the signing bonus by 70% compared to the first offer, and also the Union’s share of oil in Sepia’s profit, which went from 27.88% to 15.02% ( -46.13%), and Atapu, which dropped from 26.23% to 5.89% (-77.54%).

For Atapu, the value of the signing bonus, which is fixed, was stipulated at R$ 4 billion. As for the Sépia field, the bonus was fixed at R$7.138 billion, totaling R$11.1 billion.