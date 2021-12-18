Premier League suspends the sixth game in the round for cases of covid-19 – 12/18/2021

The 18th round of the Premier League, which would only have five games this weekend, will now have just four. Today (18) the clash between Aston Villa and Burnley was postponed again by covid-19 cases and became the sixth game suspended for the same reason.

The match would start at 12:00 (GMT), but was officially suspended around 9:45. There was already some movement around the Villa Park stadium, where the game would take place, but the fans had to go home. In a statement, the Premier League explained that a coronavirus outbreak at Aston Villa left the team “without enough players to complete a team”. There is still no new date for the confrontation.

Yesterday (17), at a press conference, coach Steven Gerrard admitted that Aston Villa is in “a delicate situation” because of the covid-19 cases and revealed that the coaches of elite English clubs will meet on Monday (20th). ) to address the matter. Club representatives will also have a meeting to discuss the same issue, basically to decide whether or not the championship is suspended in the coming weeks.

Another five games had already been postponed in this round of the Premier League: Manchester United x Brighton; Southampton x Brentford; Watford x Crystal Palace; West Ham x Norwich; and Everton x Leicester.

England is experiencing a meteoric high of covid-19: this month of December alone accounts for 30% of recorded cases in the entire pandemic. There were more than 2.8 million diagnoses in this period, which means that one in 20 people in the country (or 5% of the entire population) were infected with the coronavirus in just over two weeks.