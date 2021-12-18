presenter’s house is invaded by armed robbers in SP

A robbery took place in the house of the presenter Ratinho, from SBT, used as a studio and office in the west side of São Paulo. He commented on the matter in conversation with José Luiz Datena in “Brasil Urgente”.

They tied people up, locked up and took cell phones. They tried to find out if there was a safe in the house. They didn’t do any harm, but put guns to the employees’ heads. This is very frightening.

Mouse in ‘Urgent Brazil’

Mouse claimed he was not in space when the robbery took place. “Everyone cried because they were tied up and threatened. They were shocked. The people who work in the house have been there for more than 15 years.”

During the interview with “Brasil Urgente”, the 65-year-old presenter tells that objects from the 7 employees present were taken, as well as values ​​transferred to the invaders via Pix.

The space was invaded after recording a radio program recorded in a studio set up on site. The presenter usually produces content in the same house.

“I drive an armored car and I try everything. They only entered because they opened the main gate, they had control,” he said about the invasion.

Next, the presenter said he has guns at home. “I wouldn’t hesitate to use it. I’ll defend my children and my friends, I don’t even want to know. I wasn’t there and neither was the security, otherwise it would be a problem.”

“I’ll put more armed security guards in my house. That’s what you can do. We’ll replace the money. The important thing is that they didn’t hurt people,” concluded the presenter.

Investigation

The police report was registered in the 91st police district, located in Vila Leopoldina, also in the west side of São Paulo. Delegate Eduardo Brotero commented on the investigation live with Datena.

“The house has cameras. We will take the images and, with the help of the forensics, we will identify the authors of this cowardly crime,” said the investigator.

Also on the Band program, Lieutenant Maxwell, from the São Paulo military police, informed that the robbery was carried out by five people who had not yet been identified.

Controversy with federal deputy

Recently, Ratinho was involved in a controversy after a strong statement about federal deputy Natália Bonavides (PT-RN).

He suggested that she be “eliminated with the use of a machine gun” because of a project, authored by her, that intends to remove the expression “husband and wife” from civil union.