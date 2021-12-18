President of Cruzeiro believes that ‘bureaucratic situations’ will be resolved until the State – Sports

“It’s not time to think about power, it’s time to think about Cruzeiro”. This was how the president of the club, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, this Friday (17), emphasized the vote that aims to change the club’s statute to meet the needs of the investor market.

The agent was enthusiastic about the possibility of increasing the percentage of shareholding in SAF. “I’m asking and calling people, and so far no one has said ‘no’ to me. So, I’m rooting for us to have 90, 95% approval,” said Sérgio.

For him, the increase in shares for investors is what needs to be done for the restructuring of Cruzeiro. “The market has signaled that it needs this so that we can have a contribution of money to carry out our year and guarantee our return,” he declared.

Sérgio’s expectation is to start the Minas Gerais Championship with the bureaucratic situations resolved. He emphasizes the club’s agility in solving procedures. “The steps we took, only Cruzeiro took in Brazil”, he commented.

The president also stated that actions are underway. “We are working with Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), which is the largest company in the world in terms of reducing expenses, increasing resources and reallocating debt. We could not be better advised. We are going to set up and present a plan for the Labor and Common Justices”, explained Sérgio.

